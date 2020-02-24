See you soon in Ahmedabad, tweets PM ahead of Trump’s India touchdown

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 09:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is waiting for the arrival on US President Donald Trump, who is coming on a two-day visit along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and several senior members of the US cabinet.

“India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi said on Twitter responding to a tweet posted by the US President as he left for India.

PM Modi will receive Trump in Ahmedabad, the first leg of his visit. He, along with the US President, will then address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in the Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

India has gone out of its way to showcase the chemistry between PM Modi and President Trump ahead of the American leader’s first official visit to India. Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

Large billboards with the words “two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion” and “two strong nations, one great friendship” have gone up across the city.

Before leaving the White House, Trump told reporters that he felt the two-day trip was not long enough, although it will be very exciting.

“I’m going to be there one night. That’s not too much. But it’s going to be very exciting,” he said.

“I look forward to being with the people of India. We’re going to have many millions and millions of people,” Trump added.

After Ahmedabad, Trump and US First Lady Melania will go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. They will then fly to Delhi in the evening for a packed Tuesday, when Trump will hold bilateral talks with Modi, meet Indian investors in the US manufacturing sector and attend a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With the campaign for the November presidential election in full swing, the US President has a tight schedule.

A day after his return, Trump is to attend a campaign rally in South Carolina on Thursday before the state’s primary election on Saturday.