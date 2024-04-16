Seema Haider's marriage to Sachin Meena in trouble? Pak woman summoned by Noida court over 1st husband's plea

Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena's marriage may be in trouble, as the Pakistani woman was summoned by a court in Noida in relation to a petition filed by her first husband Ghulam Haider. She was summoned by a family court in Noida after her first husband challenged the validity of her marriage in India, reported NDTV. Sachin Meena (left) and Seema Haider. (AFP Photo)

Pakistani woman Seema Haider sneaked into India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. She came into the country last year, while being still married to her first husband Ghulam Haider.

Seema Haider and Meena struck up a friendship over the online game PUBG, and claimed to have tied the knot in Nepal last year.

A petition was filed by Ghulam Haider, who lives in Karachi, through an Indian lawyer in a family court in Noida, where he is challenging the validity of his wife's marriage with Meena. In his petition, Ghulam also challenged the religious conversions of his children.

Ghulam Haider's lawyer Momin Malik said that her marriage with Meena is not valid as she had not divorced her first husband. She has been summoned to appear before the court on May 27, reported NDTV.

Further, Seema's first husband has initiated legal proceedings against the couple under CrPC's Section 156 (3). Malik also argued that Seema identified Ghulam Haider as her husband in her bail application following her arrest for illegally entering India, despite publicly claiming to be married to Meena.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested by Noida police on July 3 last year under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), for illegally entering India without valid documents. The two were later released on bail on July 7. Meena's father was also arrested in the same case, but was later released.