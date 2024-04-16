 Seema Haider's marriage to Sachin Meena in trouble? Pak woman summoned by Noida court over 1st husband's plea | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seema Haider's marriage to Sachin Meena in trouble? Pak woman summoned by Noida court over 1st husband's plea

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Pakistani woman Seema Haider is being summoned by a court in Noida over a petition filed by her first husband Ghulam Haider.

Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena's marriage may be in trouble, as the Pakistani woman was summoned by a court in Noida in relation to a petition filed by her first husband Ghulam Haider. She was summoned by a family court in Noida after her first husband challenged the validity of her marriage in India, reported NDTV.

Sachin Meena (left) and Seema Haider. (AFP Photo)
Sachin Meena (left) and Seema Haider. (AFP Photo)

Pakistani woman Seema Haider sneaked into India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. She came into the country last year, while being still married to her first husband Ghulam Haider.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Seema Haider and Meena struck up a friendship over the online game PUBG, and claimed to have tied the knot in Nepal last year.

Read more: Seema Haider's Pak husband sues her and Sachin of ‘cheating’ in Noida court: Report

A petition was filed by Ghulam Haider, who lives in Karachi, through an Indian lawyer in a family court in Noida, where he is challenging the validity of his wife's marriage with Meena. In his petition, Ghulam also challenged the religious conversions of his children.

Ghulam Haider's lawyer Momin Malik said that her marriage with Meena is not valid as she had not divorced her first husband. She has been summoned to appear before the court on May 27, reported NDTV.

Read more: Sena (UBT) MP mocks Pak's Seema Haider, ‘behen’ Mary Millben for hailing CAA: ‘What exactly is she celebrating?’

Further, Seema's first husband has initiated legal proceedings against the couple under CrPC's Section 156 (3). Malik also argued that Seema identified Ghulam Haider as her husband in her bail application following her arrest for illegally entering India, despite publicly claiming to be married to Meena.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested by Noida police on July 3 last year under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), for illegally entering India without valid documents. The two were later released on bail on July 7. Meena's father was also arrested in the same case, but was later released.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Seema Haider's marriage to Sachin Meena in trouble? Pak woman summoned by Noida court over 1st husband's plea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On