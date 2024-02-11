Seen playing cricket in Tejashwi's residence, RJD MLA reported missing by family

Police in large numbers raided the residence of former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav after the family of RJD MLA Chetan Anand complained about the MLA being under house arrest ahead of the floor test for the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar set for Monday. RJD MLA Chetan Anand was seen playing cricket in one of the videos from Yadav's residence.(ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs and Left allies are staying at Tejashwi Yadav's residence before the crucial floor test. Earlier in the day, Chetan was seen playing cricket in one of the videos from Yadav's residence.

Anshuman Anand, younger brother of RJD MLA Chetan Anand, and son Anand Mohan, lodged a police complaint about not being able to reach his brother, who is a Sheohar MLA. A police team went to Tejashwi Yadav's house, where the MLA informed them that he had come here of his own will.

Bihar assembly floor test tomorrow

The trust vote for the NDA government in Bihar is set for Monday where chief minister Nitish Kumar must prove his majority after leaving the Mahagathbandhan. Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan to form a new government with BJP support in Bihar.

3 MLAs absent from JD(U) meet

Janata Dal (United) expressed confidence to win Monday's trust vote. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD(U) parliamentary affairs minister, downplayed the absence of "two or three MLAs," citing "unavoidable circumstances." He assured the absentees would be present during the floor test.

"We in the NDA have a total strength of 128 MLAs. In the 243-strong assembly, we are comfortably placed. All our MLAs will be present inside the House, where a no-confidence motion against the Speaker will precede the trust vote," said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary evaded giving the exact number of MLAs who skipped the meet, but sources said three absentees were Sudharshan Kumar Singh, Bima Bharti, and Dilip Roy.

BJP MLAs back in the capital city

BJP MLAs, who were in Bodh Gaya to attend a two-day workshop, were brought back to the state capital late Sunday evening. The party has the strength of 78 MLAs. However, party sources said a couple of MLAs had skipped the two-day workshop. The names of absentees were not yet clear.

Mahagathbandhan fear poaching

Congress MLAs, stationed in Telangana amid poaching fears, also returned. RJD MLAs and Left allies put up at Tejashwi Yadav's residence are likely to show unity during Monday's vote.

The Mahagathbandhan, with 114 MLAs, comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI, and CPI(M). AIMIM, with one member, has not revealed its stance.

