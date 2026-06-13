Sejal Pawar sent to 15-day forced leave amid KEM hospital probe over ‘male corpse’ remark

Sejal Pawar has been sent to 15-day forced leave after Mumbai's KEM hospital launched a probe against her over her remarks on ‘male corpses’ made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. Pawar is a medical student at KEM hospital. Sejal Pawar has attracted attention for her comments on Pranit More's show.

While the forced leave is an interim decision, a larger five-member committee has been constituted to take a final decision within a week's time, HT has learnt.

Earlier, on Friday, a fact-finding committee constituted by the Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Parel found certain remarks made by Pawar, a final year MBBS student, to be “objectionable and insensitive”.

The comments fell short of the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected of a medical student, the institute said in a statement released on Friday.

The management asked Pawar’s parents/guardians to appear before the institute on Saturday to be present for her counselling.

The show in question was recorded around three months ago, and video clips circulating online show Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and speaking about male cadavers, while another audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claimed that spending on a date entitled men to physical intimacy.

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The Maharashtra cyber police have booked Pawar, Jangra and More over the remarks, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned More and Jangra for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion.

Pawar has already tendered an unconditional apology for her comments. On Thursday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital said the online campaign against her had crossed into “targeted harassment” and “person vilification”, while acknowledging that her comments were inappropriate, and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals.

With inputs from Osama Rawal in Mumbai