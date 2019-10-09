e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Selfie oblivion: Tourist dies after falling from Darjeeling toy train while taking photos

The passengers was warned several times by the guard against hanging out to take photographs but he did not pay any heed.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:23 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
The tourist and his family had boarded the train in the morning for a ride from Darjeeling to Ghoom.
The tourist and his family had boarded the train in the morning for a ride from Darjeeling to Ghoom.(Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Photo)
         

A tourist from Bengal’s Hooghly district died after he fell from a running Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) train, commonly referred to as the toy train, in Darjeeling on Wednesday. He lost his grip while leaning out of the coach to take selfies with his phone.

The deceased, Pradip Saxena, was a resident of Rishra in Hooghly. He and his family boarded the train in the morning for a ride from Darjeeling to Ghoom, a distance of seven km.

When the train reached a sharp turn near Batasia Loop, Saxena fell and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to Darjeeling district hospital where he was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. He succumbed to his injuries near Kurseong. Doctors at Kurseong sadar hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Passengers of the train told the police that Saxena was warned several times by the guard but he did not pay any heed.

Gautam Deb, state tourism minister, said “The state government will make all arrangement to take Saxena’s body to his home.”

DHR joy rides are very popular among tourists in Darjeeling. The trains chugs along the mountains in slow speed but an accident like this has never happened.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:23 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News