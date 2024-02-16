Self-styled godman, 4 others held for raping two minor girls in Chhattisgarh: Cops

Raipur: A self-styled godman and four others were arrested for allegedly raping two 14-year-old girls in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Bilaspur range inspector general of police (IGP) Sanjeev Shukla said the incident took place on January 11, and a complaint in this regard was registered by the parents of the two minor girls on Wednesday following which they were arrested on Thursday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The accused have been identified as self-styled godman Kuleshwar Singh Rajput alias Kumar alias Pandit Thakur and his accomplices Ganesh Sahu (52), Dhania Banjare (42), Kanhaiya (40) and Hulsi Ratre (30).

Rajput and Sahu hailed from Bilaspur, while Banjare and Ratre were residents of the Sarangrah-Bilaigarh district, police said.

According to the police, the accused self-styled godman raped the minor girls in the garb of performing a puja ritual which would bring wealth.

Police said that on January 11, the girls met Sahu who took them to the Baba Thakur to perform the ritual. Baba Thakur took the girls alone to a room and sexually molested them under the pretext of the ritual.

After reaching their respective homes, the girls reported the incident to their family members following which a complaint was filed.

All have been booked under sections 366 (A) (abduction of minor girls), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police.