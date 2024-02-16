 Self-styled godman, 4 others held for raping two minor girls in Chhattisgarh: Cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Self-styled godman, 4 others held for raping two minor girls in Chhattisgarh: Cops

Self-styled godman, 4 others held for raping two minor girls in Chhattisgarh: Cops

ByRitesh Mishra
Feb 16, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Raipur: A self-styled godman and four others were arrested for allegedly raping two 14-year-old girls in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)

Bilaspur range inspector general of police (IGP) Sanjeev Shukla said the incident took place on January 11, and a complaint in this regard was registered by the parents of the two minor girls on Wednesday following which they were arrested on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as self-styled godman Kuleshwar Singh Rajput alias Kumar alias Pandit Thakur and his accomplices Ganesh Sahu (52), Dhania Banjare (42), Kanhaiya (40) and Hulsi Ratre (30).

Rajput and Sahu hailed from Bilaspur, while Banjare and Ratre were residents of the Sarangrah-Bilaigarh district, police said.

According to the police, the accused self-styled godman raped the minor girls in the garb of performing a puja ritual which would bring wealth.

Police said that on January 11, the girls met Sahu who took them to the Baba Thakur to perform the ritual. Baba Thakur took the girls alone to a room and sexually molested them under the pretext of the ritual.

After reaching their respective homes, the girls reported the incident to their family members following which a complaint was filed.

All have been booked under sections 366 (A) (abduction of minor girls), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

