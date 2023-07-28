Home / India News / ‘India trusted because of our massive talent pool’: PM Modi inaugurates Semicon 2023

‘India trusted because of our massive talent pool’: PM Modi inaugurates Semicon 2023

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 28, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Semicon India 2023 Live Updates: The event is being held in Gandhinagar. Bengaluru hosted the debut edition from April 29-May 1 last year.

Semicon India 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second edition of the Semicon India event, with the event taking place in Gandhinagar, the capital of his native state of Gujarat.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Semicon India Conference 2023, in Gandhinagar, Friday, July 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_28_2023_000075B)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Semicon India Conference 2023, in Gandhinagar, Friday, July 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_28_2023_000075B)

In its debut edition, the event took place in Bengaluru from April 29-May 1, 2022.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, July 28, 2023
