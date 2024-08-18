'Send law and order reports every 2 hours': Centre to states amid Kolkata protests

The union home ministry has directed state police forces to send situation reports every two hours amid ongoing protests by doctors and nursing staff over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The home ministry (MHA) advisory asks prison officials to uphold the rights and privacy of transgender prisoners. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)

Starting 4 pm Friday, the police are to send updates via fax, email, or WhatsApp to the MHA control room in New Delhi.

“Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room,” the notification from the home ministry directed.

Doctors protest Kolkata incident

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The following day, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI.

During protests on Wednesday night, a mob entered the hospital premises and vandalized parts of the facility. Medical staff across the country have been protesting, disrupting health services, and demanding a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers, secure hospitals, and ensure mandatory safety measures.

Centre to form committee to propose safety measures for healthcare professionals

The union government announced on Saturday that it will form a committee to propose safety measures for healthcare professionals as OPD services nationwide were disrupted by a 24-hour strike organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Union health ministry said that the committee will include representatives from all stakeholders, including state governments, to gather suggestions.