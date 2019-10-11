Sengar not charged with murder by CBI

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:22 IST

The accident that killed the aunts of a woman allegedly raped by Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was caused due to rash driving, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday in a charge sheet that dropped allegations of murder and attempted murder levelled against the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA.

The agency booked Sengar and several people associated with him, including his brother Manoj, for allegedly threatening the victim’s family to coerce them into dropping the case, but they have not been linked to the crash that took place on July 28 when a truck rammed head-on into the car in which the woman, her aunts and her lawyer were travelling.

The uncle of the woman accused Sengar, who is in prison over the rape allegations, of orchestrating the crash to kill the woman. The lawyer is still in serious condition while the woman was discharged after being in hospital for nearly two months.

Sengar and his brother have been indicted for “criminal conspiracy” and “criminal intimidation”, while the driver of the truck, Ashish Kumar Pal, was booked under sections dealing with rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to a CBI spokesperson, others charge-sheeted for threatening the family include eight Unnao residents – Vinod Mishra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and advocate Awadesh Singh.

Sengar has been named in a separate charge sheet for the alleged gang rape in June 2017 when the woman was a minor.

According to a CBI officer who asked not to be named, “it has been proved that the rape survivor’s family members were threatened and intimidated to take back the rape case but there is no evidence as of now to prove that the accident was pre-planned. Hence, Sengar has only been charged for criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation [pertaining to threats],” the officer added.

CBI did not clarify on Friday if it has kept the probe into the accident open.

The Supreme Court had on September 25 given two weeks’ time to the agency to finish probe in the accident.

