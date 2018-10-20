Senior advocate Maninder Singh resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Senior advocate Maninder Singh resigned from his post of Additional Solicitor General on October 10, official sources said Friday.

Incidentally, Singh put down his papers hours after senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was appointed Solicitor General of India.

Besides Singh, two other senior advocates and Additional Solicitor Generals P S Narasimha and Sandeep Sethi have resigned from their post in past three months.

The resignation of Narasimha is yet to be accepted by the government.

In March, the Centre had extended the tenure of Singh and P S Narasimha till June 2020 and appointed senior advocate Sandeep Sethi as Additional Solicitor General.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 01:05 IST