Congress leader P Chidambaram summoned by ED in INX Media case today

Former minister P Chidambaram has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on Wednesday in INX Media case.

The senior Congress leader and his son Karti Chidambaram are under the scanner of the CBI and the ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Last month, Delhi High Court extended the interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram till January 15 next year.

In October, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, the UK and Spain in connection with the case, the action Karti said was “bizarre and outlandish”.

The properties included assets in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a flat in New Delhi’s Jorbagh.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 11:08 IST