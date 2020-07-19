e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Senior IPS officer from Manipur who shot himself flown to Delhi for treatment

Senior IPS officer from Manipur who shot himself flown to Delhi for treatment

Kumar who was undergoing treatment in Raj Medicity, a private hospital in Imphal was flown in an air ambulance for further treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute iof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 4.30 pm.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his official quarter located at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion premises.
Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his official quarter located at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion premises. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

Arvind Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG – law and order ) of Manipur police who sustained critical injury after he allegedly shot himself on Saturday, was flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance on Sunday, officials said.

Kumar who was undergoing treatment in Raj Medicity, a private hospital in Imphal was flown in an air ambulance for further treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute iof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 4.30 pm.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had visited the hospital to see Kumar, tweeted, “During my visit, I have interacted with Shri Arvind Kumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O), Manipur Police, who was injured in an unfortunate incident yesterday. Currently, his condition is stable and out of danger. May good health envelop him; I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his official quarter located at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion premises.

Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, officials said. He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order in Manipur on July 5.

tags
top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In