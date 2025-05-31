Search Search
Senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna to be new DGP of Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
May 31, 2025 10:22 PM IST

According to a government spokesperson, the 1991-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajeev Krishna will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna (right), with outgoing State DGP Prashant Kumar (left), in Lucknow on Saturday.(ANI Grab )
Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna (right), with outgoing State DGP Prashant Kumar (left), in Lucknow on Saturday.(ANI Grab )

Krishna is currently Director General (DG) of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Krishna will replace DGP Prashant Kumar who retires on Saturday.

