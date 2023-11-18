close_game
News / India News / Senior ITLF leader charged with conspiring to wage war against country, sedition

Senior ITLF leader charged with conspiring to wage war against country, sedition

ByUtpal Parashar
Nov 18, 2023 05:58 AM IST

The case against Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), was registered at the Churachandpur police station on Thursday

GUWAHATI: A senior leader of a frontal Kuki organisation has been booked on the charges of conspiring to wage war against the country and sedition for saying that they will set up a “self-government” in the areas dominated by the community, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

The case against Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), was registered at the Churachandpur police station on Thursday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 124A (sedition), 153 (provoking with intention to cause riot), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121). Section 121 relates to attempts to wage war against the country. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

The ITLF office bearers held an emergency meeting at Churachandpur to decide on their future course of action, people aware of the matter said.

“We need to think about our welfare. We need to start our own governing body as our demand for separate administration will take time… This is what we mean by self-governance,” ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

