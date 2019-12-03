Senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:04 IST

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case in Supreme Court , said on Tuesday he has been sacked from the case .

“Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR [advocate on record] Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case,” Dhavan said in a Facebook post.

The senior advocate said that he was told that he was being removed from the review of the case as he was unwell, reported news agency ANI.

On Monday, a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court against its ruling that paved the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The petition filed by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, a legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant, said complete justice can be done in the case by ordering the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to rebuild the Babri Masjid.

This is the first challenge to the top court’s verdict in November that had ordered a 5-acre plot be given to the Sunni Board by the government.