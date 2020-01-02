e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students’ union leader, was battling cancer.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior NCP leader & former MP, DP Tripathi passes away on Thursday, 2 Jan , 2019 after a prolonged period of illness.
Senior NCP leader & former MP, DP Tripathi passes away on Thursday, 2 Jan , 2019 after a prolonged period of illness. (PTI File Photo )
         

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students’ union leader, was battling cancer.

“Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us,” NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted.

“We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established,” Sule said. “May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt Condolences.”

tags
top news
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
Congress has a plan for Bihar polls which draws from the Jharkhand playbook
Congress has a plan for Bihar polls which draws from the Jharkhand playbook
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ reactions on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ reactions on Hardik-Natasa engagement
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news