Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:02 IST

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students’ union leader, was battling cancer.

“Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us,” NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted.

“We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established,” Sule said. “May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt Condolences.”