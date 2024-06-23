Senior TDP legislator Patrudu elected as assembly speaker

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly on Sunday. CM N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan with the newly elected assembly speaker Ayyanna Patrudu (Pti)

State legislature secretary general PPK Ramanujacharyulu said only three nominations were received for the post on Friday and all of them were on behalf of Patrudu.

“As Patrudu’s was the only nomination received, he has been declared elected unanimously as the speaker of the legislative assembly,” pro-tem speaker Gortantla Butchaiah Chowdary announced in the House, amid thumping of desks by the members belonging to the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Members of the only opposition party – YSR Congress party – stayed away from the House, while Patrudu’s election was announced. YSRCP president and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had left for his Pulivendula constituency when the assembly proceedings were going on.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and a other senior ministers guided Patrudu to the speaker’s chair and congratulated him.

Patrudu (66) was elected from Narsipatnam constituency in Anakapalli district for a seventh term in the recent elections.