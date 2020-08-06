e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Senior TRS lawmaker S Ramachandra Reddy dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Senior TRS lawmaker S Ramachandra Reddy dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Reddy is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. He was keeping unwell for quite some time after he underwent a surgery for his leg due to a diabetic infection.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:57 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
File photo: TRS lawmaker S Ramachandra Reddy.
File photo: TRS lawmaker S Ramachandra Reddy.(HT photo)
         

Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and four-time lawmaker Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died of cardiac arrest, after a brief illness, at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 57.

Reddy is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. He was keeping unwell for quite some time after he underwent a surgery for his leg due to a diabetic infection.

Hailing from Chittapur village of Dubbak block in Medak district in Telangana, Reddy had been associated with the Naxalite movement during his college days in ’80s before joining the mainstream to take to journalism as a profession.

Also read: PM Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

He worked for a vernacular daily while actively fighting on the local issues. He was also booked under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). Reddy headed the Medak district unit of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in the 1990s.

He had been associated with the TRS since its inception in 2001. He was first elected to the legislature in the year 2004 from Dubbak assembly constituency and again in the by-elections held for the seat in 2008 following the resignation of all the TRS MLAs. He, however, lost the elections in 2009.

After the formation of the Telangana state in 2014, Reddy was back in the state assembly from the same constituency and continued the winning streak in 2018 elections as well. He was made a member of the Estimates Committeee of the Telangana assembly.

TRS president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of the senior MLA. Recalling his association with Reddy as a fellow Telangana activist, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In