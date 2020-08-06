e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

Hours before she died, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India| posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
PM Modi also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Sushma Swaraj’s memory last year.
PM Modi also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Sushma Swaraj’s memory last year.(HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday, saying she served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for the country at the world stage.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest last year at the age of 67.

Hours before she died, Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi  (death anniversary). Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened,” the prime minister tweeted.

She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage, Modi recalled.

He also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj’s memory last year.

Referring to Swaraj’s prompt response to Indians facing problems abroad, he had said she transformed the Ministry of External Affairs.

It used to be bound to protocol but she transformed it and made it oriented to people’s call, he said.

Various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, led by party chief JP Nadda, also paid tributes to Swaraj.

tags
top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In