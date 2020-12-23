e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex jumps over 110 points to 46,125.58 in opening session; Nifty up by 0.09% at 13,475.10

Sensex jumps over 110 points to 46,125.58 in opening session; Nifty up by 0.09% at 13,475.10

business Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai: Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai, Monday, March 9, 2020. Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted in opening session on Monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid volatility due to rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free falling oil prices. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI09-03-2020_000060A)(PTI)
         

Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday, as a rally in IT stocks countered weak global investor sentiment over fresh Covid-19 related restrictions after a new strain of the coronavirus swept through the UK.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 13,475.10 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched 0.06% higher to 46,053.20.

U.S. stock futures fell after President Donald Trump indicated he might not sign the $900 billion bipartisan relief package just a day after Congress passed it.

Investors globally are concerned over the new coronavirus strain in the UK which has led to new travel restrictions and fresh round of lockdowns.

In Mumbai, IT stocks extended gains with the Nifty IT index rising as much as 1.46%.

Shares of Wipro Ltd rose as much as 3.65%, after the IT services provider on Tuesday signed a $700 million deal with METRO AG to manage METRO AG’s units in Germany and Romania.

Infosys Ltd advanced over 2% in early trade after it signed a partnership with Daimler AG on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Reuters on Tuesday reported that India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week.

