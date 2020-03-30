e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase

Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase

The Nifty fell 2.76% to 8,421.05 by 0345 GMT and the Sensex was 2.86% lower at 28,962.47.

business Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening
Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening(File photo)
         

Indian shares edged lower on Monday morning as the number of coronavirus infections in Asia’s third-largest economy showed no signs of slowing in spite of a nationwide lockdown.

The Nifty fell 2.76% to 8,421.05 by 0345 GMT and the Sensex was 2.86% lower at 28,962.47.

Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening, government data showed, while the total number of deaths touched 27.

tags
top news
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
India’s only F1 track to turn into a quarantine facility
India’s only F1 track to turn into a quarantine facility
Lockdown-hit Haryana poultry farmers bury starving birds alive
Lockdown-hit Haryana poultry farmers bury starving birds alive
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online
Coronavirus update: Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe
Coronavirus update: Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPL

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news