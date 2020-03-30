Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase

business

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:52 IST

Indian shares edged lower on Monday morning as the number of coronavirus infections in Asia’s third-largest economy showed no signs of slowing in spite of a nationwide lockdown.

The Nifty fell 2.76% to 8,421.05 by 0345 GMT and the Sensex was 2.86% lower at 28,962.47.

Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening, government data showed, while the total number of deaths touched 27.