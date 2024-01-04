close_game
News / India News / Senthil Balaji's remand extended till Jan 11

Senthil Balaji's remand extended till Jan 11

PTI |
Jan 04, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Senthil Balaji's remand extended till Jan 11

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till January 11.

The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison here.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the prison, extended his judicial custody.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

