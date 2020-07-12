e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

The police action comes days after veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his complete disassociation from politics.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Srinagar
Ashraf Sehrai is chairperson of the pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Hurriyat
Ashraf Sehrai is chairperson of the pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Hurriyat(File photo)
         

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai and some members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami have been detained and are likely to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Sehrai is chairperson of the pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Besides him, about a dozen other members of the Jamaat-e-Islami have been taken into custody, Singh said.

The police action comes days after veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his complete disassociation from politics.

Sehrai had taken over from Geelani and was representing the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of 26 separatist parties.

This faction of the Hurriyat is different from the one led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who has favoured dialogue as a means to end the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai, a divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter in the city’s Nawakadal area in May this year.

tags
top news
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In