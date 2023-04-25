‘Serious allegations’: Supreme Court's notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2023 11:26 AM IST

The Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition filed by top Indian wrestlers seeking to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a petition filed by top Indian wrestlers seeking to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik and All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza during wrestlers' protest, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha sought a response from the Delhi Police and the government of Delhi on their demand to register FIR noting the “serious” allegations made by the players. The court will take up the matter again on Friday. The submissions were filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal saying that despite the sexual harassment allegations no FIR has been lodged.

“Issue notice. List it (for hearing) on Friday,” the bench said and ordered the redaction of names of complainant wrestlers from judicial records with a view to suppressing their identities.

Seven women wrestlers had moved the Supreme Court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charges.

On Sunday, several national award-winning wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations.

The wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the Supreme Court if an FIR is not lodged against the WFI president.

