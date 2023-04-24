Wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against WFI president in sexual harassment case

Top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a first information report (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, news agency ANI reported. Indian wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief (Twitter Photo)

The move comes a day after the wrestlers restarted their protest at Jantar Mantar after January, alleging sexual misconduct by Singh , and demanding action against him and other coaches at the body.

Speaking to the media persons on Monday, they said no FIRs have been registered even after three days since the complaint was filed. “We want it to be lodged fairly. We want status on the oversight committee,” they said.

Seven woman wrestlers on Friday filed complaints against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Also Read: ‘Why are they being insulted’: Swati Maliwal posts Vinesh Phogat’s ‘footpath’ pic

Following January’s protest, the Union sports ministry announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’, headed by boxer Mary Com to probe allegations against the WFI chief and other coaches of the institution.

On Monday, the Delhi police sought the report from the committee set up by the ministry to investigate the allegations after women wrestlers filed separate complaints at Connaught Place police station on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, seven wrestlers have accused Singh of harassing them sexually between 2012 and 2022. Responding to the complaints, police have sought the report from the committee, officials said on Monday.

The women wrestlers have accused the WFI chief, who is also a six-term Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, of sexual misconduct on several occasions at his residence and also during tournaments.

“As per their complaints, the harassment took place at Brij Bhushan’s MP bungalow at Ashoka Road on four occasions. They also alleged that they were also sexually harassed during international tournaments outside India. We have asked the sports ministry to provide the reports of their probe committee,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The officer said that FIRs would be registered after concrete evidence comes to light.

In the ongoing protest in April, the wrestlers demanded the Union sports ministry should statements given by female wrestlers in a sting operation to a private TV channel public.

Speaking to ANI, Punia said, “I read an article in which one of the committee members said that the report has been submitted to the Sports ministry without his signatures. The member also expressed his/her disagreement with the report. If a committee member is not involved in report submission and disagrees with the report, how are we supposed to trust it?”

“We were not even informed that the report was submitted to the ministry,” he added.

Punia also said that this time, “all parties are welcome” to join them and they won’t back down till action is taken against the BJP MP, according to reports.

The complainants have also approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), seeking police action.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi police for reportedly failing to register FIRs in the case. The DCW has sought a detailed action taken report on the matter by April 25.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal’s SOS letter to cops as top wrestlers protest again

Taking to Twitter, the DCW chief wrote, “Several women wrestlers of the country had given a complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI President at Connaught Place Police Station two days ago. One of the complainants is also a minor. Till now the Delhi Police has not registered an FIR in the matter. This is against the law. Have issued a notice to the police in this matter. Asking to respond to the DCW within 48 hours.”

According to reports, the government has put a hold on the Wrestling Federation elections and will ask the Indian Olympic Association or set up a committee of administrators to run the matter till then.