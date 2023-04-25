‘Wrestlers are offered money, if something happens…’: Bajrang Punia's allegations amid protest

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday claimed that seven female wrestlers, including a minor, who were allegedly sexually exploited by Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, are being forced to withdraw their police complaint. Some people from the WFI have approached the complainants and even offered them money, Punia alleged at a press conference in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Wrestler Bajrang Punia during a press conference regarding wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Sunday,(PTI)

"I don't know how this has happened but the girls who have complained are being pressured. WFI officials are going to their homes and offering money," Punia, an Olympics medallist, said.

“If something happens to those girls, the police and government will be responsible. I don't know how the names were disclosed,” he added.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The protesting wrestlers had on Monday threatened to approach the top court if an FIR is not lodged against the WFI president.

The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, had said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by the seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh, saying these are “serious allegations” requiring its consideration.

The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

Sibal alleged that seven wrestlers, including a minor, have made alleged sexual harassment allegations but no FIR has been lodged so far despite the law being very clear on this aspect.

“These are women wrestlers...There are seven which include a minor. There is a committee report which has not been made public. And no FIR is registered,” he said.

Referring to judgments, the senior lawyer said even a police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR in an offence of this nature.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench said, “There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court.”

“(The plea) Taken on board. The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted. Only the redacted petition shall be made available in the public domain. Issue notice. Returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve the NCT Delhi. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re-sealed and shall be paced again together with the ...plea,” the bench ordered.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON