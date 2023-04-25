Home / India News / ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ is with protesting wrestlers: Ex-law minister Kapil Sibal

‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ is with protesting wrestlers: Ex-law minister Kapil Sibal

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 25, 2023 10:54 AM IST

On Tuesday, Sibal mentioned in the Supreme Court a petition filed by wrestlers seeking FIR against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Extending his support to wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an MP of the ruling BJP, former Union law minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said his ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ stands with the protesters.

Indian wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief (Twitter Photo)
Indian wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief (Twitter Photo)

"Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

Charges of sexual harassment against BJP (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Protesters:

Unable to move the conscience of those in power

Have decided to :

Move the Supreme Court

Insaaf ke Sipahi are with you," tweeted Sibal, also a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, a day after seven top wrestlers jointly petitioned the apex court seeking registration of an FIR against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers, their petition was mentioned by Sibal in front of a 2-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Observing that the allegations against Singh were ‘serious,’ the bench issued a notice to the Delhi Police, and the next hearing in the case will take place on Friday.

Also Read | ‘Serious allegations’: Supreme Court's notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

Wrestlers vs WFI chief

Since Sunday, wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, have been sitting on a ‘dharna’ at the national capital's iconic Jantar Mantar protest site. This is the second round of their protest; the first round, in January, was called off after a meeting with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur led to the formation of a committee to look into their allegations.

However, as no action was taken against Singh, they decided to resume their protest. The BJP MP, on his part, has rubbished their allegations.

‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’

Launched in March by the former Congress member, ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi,' literally translates to ‘crusaders for justice.’ The initiative itself is called ‘Insaaf’ (justice), and its website, ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi.’ According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the initiative will help people rise in the fight against ‘injustice’ with lawyers at the forefront.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kapil sibal
kapil sibal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out