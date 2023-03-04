Kapil Sibal announces campaign to fight ‘injustice’ prevailing in country
PTI |
Mar 04, 2023 01:37 PM IST
Kapil Sibal announced a campaign to fight ‘injustice’ prevailing in the country, during a press conference in New Delhi.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday during a press conference, announced a platform for running campaign with lawyers at forefront to fight 'injustice' prevailing in country.
“I will present vision for India at Jantar Mantar on March 11, will invite all opposition leaders,” he said.
Also Read: ‘Govt wants to capture last citadel of freedom - judiciary’, says ex-law minister Kapil Sibal
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics