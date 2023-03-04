Kapil Sibal announces campaign to fight ‘injustice’ prevailing in country

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday during a press conference, announced a platform for running campaign with lawyers at forefront to fight 'injustice' prevailing in country. Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)

“I will present vision for India at Jantar Mantar on March 11, will invite all opposition leaders,” he said.

