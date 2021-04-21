Serum Institute announces Covishield price: 600 for pvt, 400 for govt hospitals

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday announced it will sell its anti-Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, Covishield, for ₹400 to state governments, and ₹600 to private hospitals in the country, adding that in next 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade.

“For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production.Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India’s vaccination programme, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals,” said SII in a statement.

Also Read | Congress attacks govt for failing to anticipate second Covid wave

The firm made the announcement after the Centre on Monday allowed Covid-19 vaccine makers to sell their vaccine in open market in India at a pre-decided rate.

“SII welcomes the recent announcement made by Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Finance Ministry to accelerate India’s vaccination drive. The promising directives will help to scale- up vaccine production, and allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centres to procure vaccines directly,” the statement further read.

According to the company, it is ensuring that India’s vaccines are affordable in comparison to any other vaccines in the world, considering the global vaccine prices.

Globally, American vaccines in open market currently cost about ₹1500 per dose, Russian and Chinese vaccines cost around ₹750 per dose.

The company also expressed its inability to meet with the demands of individual corporate houses given the supply constraints. “Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade,” the statement read.