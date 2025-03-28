Set up spl committee for displaced women, children in Manipur: Panel to govt

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary committee has asked the women and child development ministry to set up a special committee with targeted programmes for internally displaced women and children in Manipur. Members of Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi & NCR and Kuki-Zo Women's Forum Delhi & NCR take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur at Jantar Mantar on March 1 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The committee noted that Manipur has been reeling under an extraordinary crisis for 21 months, with hundreds of lives lost and 50,000-60,000 individuals internally displaced.

“A significant portion of those affected are women and children, who have been rendered homeless, deprived of basic necessities, and left in extreme distress. Their access to nutrition, education, and healthcare has been severely disrupted. These children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and elderly women are facing immense hardship, leading to grave psychological and social consequences,” the parliamentary standing committee on women and child development headed by Digvijaya Singh said.

According to the committee’s report tabled in Parliament on Friday, the special committee should ensure “direct monitoring and transparent delivery of assistance to prevent misuse and guarantee the well-being of affected individuals.”

The committee also pointed out that “the absence of economic opportunities has further deepened the despair” of these individuals. The committee recommended that special provisions be made for the education of displaced children, healthcare for lactating mothers, and employment alternatives for women. It called for steps to be taken to “safeguard women and children in relief camps from sexual violence.”

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 last year, claiming over 250 lives and displacing another 50,000. The clashes began between the Meitei and the Kuki communities but have since engulfed the entire state. In February, the state was placed under President’s rule after Biren Singh finally resigned as chief minister.

The committee recommended that the ministry allocate additional funds to provide nutritious food, breakfast, and adequate accommodation for women and children in relief camps. The funds should support women and children until the situation stabilizes, it said.

It noted the reports from the National Commission for Women (NCW), which spotlighted the plight of women in women and stressed how they have been particularly affected by the violence in Manipur. The NCW reports stated that “many instances of violence against women are not being reported due to the fear of social stigma.” The NCW also shared that women’s associations and student federations had expressed a “loss of faith and confidence in the system.”

The committee further referred to the need for women-led peacebuilding efforts, as pointed out by the NCW. It suggested that the NCW’s Northeast Cell, which has focused on other states in the region, use its resources to support “peace-building and conflict resolution between local communities in Manipur.”