Seva Teerth to fulfill aspirations of 140 crore Indians: Modi's first address from new PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Seva Teerth, the new complex that houses the Prime Minister’s Office, will serve the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. New Delhi, Feb 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the name of the Seva Teerth building complex, in New Delhi on Friday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO )

In his first address from Seva Teerth, PM Modi said the new buildings mark a decisive shift away from the colonial legacy and reflect the hopes of a modern India.

Seva Teerth comprises three buildings accommodating the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

“I can say with pride that Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawans are built to fulfil aspirations of Indians, not of any monarch,” Modi said after inaugurating Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2.

“Today we all are witnessing a new history being made... This day of 13th February is witnessing a new beginning in India’s development journey... Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan with the resolve to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’. We have the divine blessings of achieving our goals,” he said.

“While entering these buildings, every officer and employee must ponder whether their work that day will make life easier for people,” he added.