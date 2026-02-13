Seva Teerth to fulfill aspirations of 140 crore Indians: Modi's first address from new PMO
The prime minister said that the South Block and North Block were built with an aim to keep India under colonial shackles for centuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Seva Teerth, the new complex that houses the Prime Minister’s Office, will serve the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.
In his first address from Seva Teerth, PM Modi said the new buildings mark a decisive shift away from the colonial legacy and reflect the hopes of a modern India.
Seva Teerth comprises three buildings accommodating the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.
“I can say with pride that Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawans are built to fulfil aspirations of Indians, not of any monarch,” Modi said after inaugurating Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2.
“Today we all are witnessing a new history being made... This day of 13th February is witnessing a new beginning in India’s development journey... Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan with the resolve to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’. We have the divine blessings of achieving our goals,” he said.
“While entering these buildings, every officer and employee must ponder whether their work that day will make life easier for people,” he added.
The prime minister also remarked that the South Block and North Block were constructed with the intent of keeping India under colonial control for centuries.
Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the new PMO; starts work with these big decisions
What are Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan?
Seva Teerth now houses the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, bringing together offices that were earlier spread across multiple locations.
Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate several key ministries, including Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law and Justice, Information and Broadcasting, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Tribal Affairs.