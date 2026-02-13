Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the new PMO; starts work with these big decisions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex on Friday, the new building which houses the PM's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth on Friday

The government said in an official statement that the new buildings reflect “India's administrative governance architecture" and the PM's “commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem”.

The wall of the Seva Teerth adorns the motto 'Nagriko Devo Bhava' (Citizens akin to God).

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office and the two secretariats were in different locations.

Significance of Feb 13 as date of inauguration The Seva Teerth was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 13 as the date carries historic significance. It marks 95 years of the city of New Delhi being formally inaugurated as India's capital on February 13, 1931. Along with Seva Teerth, PM Modi also inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, which will accommodate several key ministries.

Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 are equipped with several key features, including digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. The buildings have been designed in line with 4-Star GRIHA standards and incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

“These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors,” the statement added.

PM's major decisions on Day 1 in new office PM Modi started work immediately from his new office.

His first decisions from Seva Teerth related to women, youth and vulnerable citizens.

These included approval for launching a PM RAHAT Scheme. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help, officials said.

Further, there was a big decisin for Lakhpati Didis, a women's self-help booster scheme. The government has crossed a landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline, officials noted. “The PM has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration,” an official said.

Also, in a move aimed at strengthening the agriculture value chain, the PM approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore.

For the innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore.