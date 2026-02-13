Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the new PMO; starts work with these big decisions
Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, were located across different locations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex on Friday, the new building which houses the PM's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.
The government said in an official statement that the new buildings reflect “India's administrative governance architecture" and the PM's “commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem”.
The wall of the Seva Teerth adorns the motto 'Nagriko Devo Bhava' (Citizens akin to God).
Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office and the two secretariats were in different locations.
Also read: Sheikh Hasina's Delhi exile under lens as BNP returns to power in Bangladesh
Significance of Feb 13 as date of inauguration
The Seva Teerth was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 13 as the date carries historic significance. It marks 95 years of the city of New Delhi being formally inaugurated as India's capital on February 13, 1931. Along with Seva Teerth, PM Modi also inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, which will accommodate several key ministries.
Also read: Take money from others, vote for 'whistle': Vijay says his power-sharing comment ‘exploded like a bomb’ on TN poll scene
Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 are equipped with several key features, including digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. The buildings have been designed in line with 4-Star GRIHA standards and incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
“These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors,” the statement added.
PM's major decisions on Day 1 in new office
PM Modi started work immediately from his new office.
His first decisions from Seva Teerth related to women, youth and vulnerable citizens.
These included approval for launching a PM RAHAT Scheme. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help, officials said.
Further, there was a big decisin for Lakhpati Didis, a women's self-help booster scheme. The government has crossed a landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline, officials noted. “The PM has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration,” an official said.
Also, in a move aimed at strengthening the agriculture value chain, the PM approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore.
For the innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More