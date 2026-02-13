Take money from others, but vote for the 'whistle', says TVK leader Vijay at Tamil Nadu poll rally in Salem

Actor-turned-politician Vijay urged people not to decline money for votes if offered by his rivals in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, “but vote for the ‘whistle’,” he said, pointing to his party TVK's symbol at a mega rally in Salem on Friday. This was after he declared that cash-for-vote “will not happen now”, because he's on the political scene. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held a rally in Salem on Friday, February 13. (PTI)

Speaking in Tamil, Vijay also slammed the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK — not naming them — and said he is not like “those who depend on allies”. The DMK and AIADMK are allied with national parties Congress and BJP, respectively, besides others.

Speaking further on alliances, Vijay also claimed his recent offer to “share power” with allies has turned out to be a "political bomb" in Tamil Nadu. He said “power-sharing” has thus become an issue within the other alliances, which has "rattled" DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin, “who has refused to share power with Congress”.

Vijay, a superstar with massive fan following for his work in the Tamil movie industry, is pitching himself as an alternative to the usual see-saw politics in Tamil Nadu, which is due for polls in April-May.

He described the TVK as “100% pure force” that “will form the government for people's aspirations”.

Earlier in the day, he questioned CM MK Stalin over the announcement of a ₹2,000 "summer special package" along with advance credit under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. Vijay alleged that the decision was prompted by rising support for his party among women.

In a post on X, Vijay said: “How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is ₹2,000? Is summer coming only this year or what? The women's rights amount, which is usually credited on the 15th of every month, why is it being credited and announced specifically today, on the 13th?”

Ahead of his Salem rally, TVK's district secretary Parthiban said many cadres and fans were disappointed because they could not secure entry passes, but added that special live-streaming arrangements had been made.

The party founded by the actor has been extra-cautious about managing crowds since a stampede in September 2025 during Vijay's roadshow and rally in Karur district led to more than 40 deaths.