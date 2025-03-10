Menu Explore
Seven dead, 14 hurt in SUV-truck crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2025 09:58 AM IST

The SUV taxi was carrying a family traveling to Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, while the truck was coming from Sidhi and heading towards Bahri, police said.

At least seven people were killed and 14 injured after an SUV and a truck collided in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The incident took place at 2.30 am on Monday near a petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road, PTI reported.

The truck driver has been detained and further probe is on, said police. (X/@PTI_News)
The truck driver has been detained and further probe is on, said police. (X/@PTI_News)

The SUV, which was a taxi carrying a family traveling to Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, collided head-on with a truck coming from Sidhi and heading towards Bahri, the report quoted deputy superintendent of police Gayatri Tiwari as saying.

All seven people who were killed in the accident were traveling in the SUV, while 14 others were injured.

Of those injured, nine have been referred to the neighbouring Rewa for treatment, while the others are being treated at Sidhi district hospital, the official said.

The truck driver has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing, the report added.

With PTI inputs.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
