Seven IITs among top higher educational institutes, Miranda best college | List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras topped the overall rankings of institutions for higher education in India, according to the ministry of education's NIRF India Ranking 2022. The top 10 list of best institutions for higher education included seven IITs; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and Jawaharlal Nehru University. The rankings of higher educational institutions for 2022 were released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement was made for overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research categories. Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception were among the parameters used to rank the educational institutions.

Under the university category, IISc topped the list, followed by JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, West Bengal's Jadavpur University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore. Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard bagged the top rank, followed by The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In the colleges category, five of the ten best were from Delhi, with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai took the third spot.

AIIMS Delhi has been ranked the best medical college followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.

Here's the list of the top 10 higher educational institutes in overall category:

IIT Madras IISC, Bengaluru IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati AIIMS, New Delhi JNU

