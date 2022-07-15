NIRF 2022: IIT Madras retains title of best institute in India, IISc comes 2nd

NIRF India Ranking 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the overall best institution for higher education in India, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, the latest edition of the Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings show. IIT Madras has retained its top position, so has IISc maintained its place. NIRF rankings 2022 live updates.

IIT Bombay again came third.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced this year’s rankings for National Institutional Ranking Framework, simply known as NIRF or NIRF India rankings.

Here is the list of top 10 overall institutions in India as per NIRF 2022.

IIT Madras IISc Bangalore IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati AIIMs New Delhi JNU, New Delhi

In medicine and pharmacy, Delhi based institutions AIIMS and Jamia Hamdard retained top spots in the respective categories.

Delhi University's Miranda House is the best overall college.

In addition to being the best overall institute, IIT Madras is also India’s best Engineering college, rankings show.

IIM Ahmedabad is the best B-School and NLSIU Bangalore is the best Law School. Both institutes have maintained their ranks since last year’s rankings.