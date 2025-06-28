Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants nabbed from Mumbai, Pune

Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, six of them women, from different localities in Mumbai and Pune for staying in the country illegally, an official said on Saturday. As many as 373 FIRs have been registered against Bangladeshi nationals, with 589 arrested, 532 deported, and 237 convicted since January this year.(Representational Image/pexel)

Earlier this week, a team from the MIDC police apprehended Bayajid Khan (24), who had entered India through Guwahati, Assam and was living in Palghar, the official said.

He said Khan, who was employed in the western suburb of Andheri, informed the police that he had facilitated accommodation and employment for six Bangladeshi women in Pune and Mumbai.

Based on the information, police nabbed five women from Pune and one from Mumbai, the official said, adding that a case is also being registered against a man who rented out a flat to the women in Pune.

He said the women were employed in beauty parlours, and some of them worked as maids. The accused persons used a banned application to communicate with their relatives and family members in Bangladesh.

The accused, Bayajid Shaikh (24), Nasrin Begam (38), Rojina Akhtar (39), Kakoli Akhtar (25), Roma Begam (31), Pakhi Hussain (25) and Kohinoor Akhtar (26), have been remanded in judicial custody, the official said.

According to the police, Shaikh was responsible for sending Bangladeshi women to various cities in India without proper legal documentation.

As many as 373 FIRs have been registered against Bangladeshi nationals, with 589 arrested, 532 deported, and 237 convicted since January this year, they said.