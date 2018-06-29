 Seven killed, 22 injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan | india news | Hindustan Times
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

india Updated: Jun 29, 2018 15:03 IST

india Updated: Jun 29, 2018 15:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jaipur
Press Trust of India, Jaipur
In Bikaner, 20 persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway.

Seven persons, including two minors, were killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Friday.

Police said seven persons were killed in Paldi area in Sirohi district where a speeding car jumped the road divider and collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Sirohi-Sheoganj Highway.

The deceased included two minors and as many women.

In Bikaner, 20 persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway.

The injured are admitted to PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner, the police said.

