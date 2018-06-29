Seven killed, 22 injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Seven persons, including two minors, were killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Friday.

Police said seven persons were killed in Paldi area in Sirohi district where a speeding car jumped the road divider and collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Sirohi-Sheoganj Highway.

The deceased included two minors and as many women.

In Bikaner, 20 persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway.

The injured are admitted to PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner, the police said.