Seven of 12 major state-run ports use indigenous vessel tracking software: Official

PANAJI: Seven out of 12 major state-run ports in the country have shifted to an indigenously developed vessel tracking and management system, a top official has said.

“We are liberating the major ports of foreign software. All the major ports in India have been using vessel traffic management software from foreign countries, mostly European. But today we have an indigenously-developed software developed by NTCPWC (National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways and Coasts), that is the technology arm of the Ministry of Ports along with IIT Madras. They have already developed an indigenous software. This committee is proud to say that seven out of 12 major ports are working on this indigenous software,” Goa’s Mormugao Port chairman N Vinodkumar, who heads ministry’s NAVIC cell on ‘communications’, said at an event on September 12.

Vinodkumar said the mandate of this committee was to bring the latest advanced technologies into major ports and transform the major ports into smart ports.

“Private ports are also using this indigenous software. The Vizhinjam port, which is a private port, is using this indigenous software and we are sure that more private ports in India will be migrating to this software,” he added at the event.