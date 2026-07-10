Over 10 dead, streets flooded, traffic chaos: Monsoon mayhem across India amid heavy rains

Torrential monsoon rains unleashed chaos across several parts of the country on Thursday, flooding streets, causing traffic snarls, and bringing daily life to a standstill. Meanwhile, as relentless rainfall caused widespread destruction, at least 10 people were confirmed dead in rain-related incidents.

A spell of heavy rain swept across Delhi and the NCR on Thursday. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

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Roads were submerged, with visuals emerging of commuters wading through knee-deep water and traffic crawling, as the rain lashed several areas. Follow live updates here.

Delhi-NCR downpour

A spell of heavy rain swept across Delhi and the NCR on Thursday, helping the national capital to record its cleanest air since September 2023. The downpour, however, also triggered waterlogging, uprooted trees, and traffic congestion in several areas.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including parts of East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, the New Delhi railway station area, Burari, and several others. Traffic was also disrupted at ITO, Rohtak Road, and the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the building collapse in Rohini rose to three, according to news agency PTI. Furthermore, as per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell at separate locations on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, while one tree each fell on Guru Ravidas Marg in the Kalkaji-Govindpuri area and Dhingra Marg. Another tree fell on a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar.

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A tree was uprooted following heavy rainfall at the National Heart Institute, East of Kailash, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

{{^usCountry}} Widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

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In Noida, areas including Sectors 12, 16, 33, 62 and parts of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway were inundated.

Following heavy rainfall, a section of road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara caved in beside an under-construction basement, sending a parked car and a scooter into the pit. Notably, no injuries were reported in the incident.

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A portion of a dug-up area caved in at Vasundhara on Thursday, and a car also plunged inside.

In Gurugram, a section of the balcony of a luxury apartment complex collapsed Thursday morning, though no injuries were reported.

Also Read | Infrastructure takes battering across India in wake of widespread rains

Rescue operations in Maharashtra

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In Maharashtra, rescue operations continued in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a building collapsed Wednesday at a waste-to-energy plant. The collapse occurred when a massive mound of garbage gave way.

Rescuers recovered one body on Thursday, while around eight individuals are still feared trapped under the debris, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Surat rain-related incidents

In Surat, floodwaters that caused extensive damage were slowly receding on Thursday. However, six more bodies were recovered from the city, with rain-related incidents claiming the lives of 17 people over the past few days, PTI reported.

Several dead in Uttar Pradesh

Rain-related incidents claimed seven lives across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. A 14-year-old boy lost his life in a lightning strike in Kushinagar, while two women were killed in separate lightning incidents in Sant Kabir Nagar. In Bulandshahr, two individuals died, and four others were injured after a wall collapsed onto makeshift tents in Mundakheda village of Khurja, officials informed.

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Furthermore, in Thanabhawan town of Shamli district, a man died, and his two sons were injured after the wall of a tin shed collapsed on them.

In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl drowned after being swept into a waterlogged drain outside her house in Sarvodaya Colony, the officials added.

Also Read | Heavy rains, inundated roads disrupt traffic movement for hours in Delhi

IMD alert in Kerala

Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in several areas. The death toll in the Wayanad landslide rose to six on Thursday with the recovery of three more bodies from the disaster site, citing district officials, PTI reported.

Southwest monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, covering the entire country.

(with inputs from PTI)