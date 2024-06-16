Several feared drowned after boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar

Several people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar. Local authorities have confirmed that 17 individuals were on board at the time of the mishap. Boat capsizes in river Ganga: Six people are still missing as search and rescue operation continues.

Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Shubham Kumar said, “We have received information that 17 people were on the boat. 11 of them have been rescued by locals and six people are still missing. SDRF team is on its way here.”

The incident occurred near Uma Nath Ganga Ghat at Gosaimath.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates