Several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur area on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Seven fire tenders were deployed to the site after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur on Saturday.(ANI)

According to the Fire Department, three to four people have been rescued and taken to the hospital, while several others are believed to be trapped under the debris.

According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, locals were seen helping clear the debris and assisting with the rescue efforts.

Seven fire tenders have been deployed to the site, and rescue operations are currently underway.

"We have received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," a police officer told PTI.

Saturday’s collapse follows the death of a 45-year-old man early Friday, when three ageing commercial buildings gave way near a Delhi Metro tunnelling site in Azad Market, North Delhi.

The incident took place around 2 am in the Pul Mithai area, falling within the "influence zone" of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor tunneling project.

Following the tragedy, the DMRC announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family. The agency also stated that it had earlier issued warnings to the building owners, declaring the structures unsafe and advising evacuation before tunnelling work began.

The buildings involved—two four-storey structures and one three-storey structure – were roughly 30 years old and used as commercial spaces for storing and selling bags and canvas fabric. Police said about 25 people typically worked in the buildings, identified as 5A, 6A, and 7A, but only one person was present when the collapse occurred since it happened after business hours (10 am to 8 pm). A truck parked nearby was also crushed under the rubble.