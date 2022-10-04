Home / India News / Several held as clash breaks out between two groups in Gujarat town: Report

Several held as clash breaks out between two groups in Gujarat town: Report

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 07:28 AM IST

The report said that the clash ensued after one group protested over a "religious flag" that was tied to a pole by another group near a shrine.

Vadodara clash: There were incidents of stone-pelting with some vehicles in the vicinity suffering damages.(ANI)
Vadodara clash: There were incidents of stone-pelting with some vehicles in the vicinity suffering damages.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Several people were reportedly arrested after a clash broke out between two groups in a town in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the clash took place at a vegetable market in the Savli town of Vadodara.

The report said that the clash ensued after one group protested over a "religious flag" that was tied to a pole by another group near a shrine. This resulted in a clash; there were incidents of stone-pelting with some vehicles in the vicinity suffering damages. The situation was later controlled and the accused from both sides were arrested, police said. HT could not independently verify the inputs.

"Forty people have been arrested. A local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole," PR Patel from the Vadodara Rural Police was quoted as saying.

An FIR has been filed and patrolling in the area is underway. "...Clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles. FIR has been filed; accused from both sides arrested," Patel added.

The report comes as the country is gripped in festive celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat vadodara police
gujarat vadodara police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out