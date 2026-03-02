International travel to and from Karnataka was disrupted on Sunday after escalating hostilities in West Asia led to the cancellation of 37 flights at Kempegowda International Airport, while about 150 students from Chikkaballapur district were left stranded in Dubai. Several stranded as West Asia war hits global travel

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited, the cancellations included 18 arrivals and 19 departures following airspace restrictions were linked to the Iran-Israel confrontation. “Due to airspace restrictions on March 1, 18 arrivals and 19 departures have been cancelled,” a BIAL spokesperson said. Routes affected included Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the busiest international destinations from Bengaluru, however, flight operations to Europe were largely normal, according to officials.

The impact was equally visible at Mangaluru International Airport, where more than eight flights were either cancelled, diverted or suspended. Services connecting Mangaluru with Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Dammam and Abu Dhabi were among those affected.

In one instance, an Air India Express flight operating from Mangaluru to Dubai (IX 831) took off but returned to the airport around 3 pm. All 174 passengers and six crew members were safely deboarded. Another Air India Express service to Doha (IX 821) was diverted to Mumbai. An IndiGo flight from Mangaluru to Dubai (6E 1467) was also cancelled.

Authorities in Mangaluru said several inbound flights from Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dammam were cancelled after Iran announced the closure of its airspace.

The travel disruptions have left students and other residents unable to return. Home minister G Parameshwara said the government had learned that about 150 students from Chikkaballapur district were in Dubai for vacation and other purposes. “We will try to reach them and see what we can do best in terms of helping them,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the state would operationalise a dedicated helpline to assist stranded residents and their families. “In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran and Qatar. I have held consultations with the resident commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people,” he said.

“Given the suspension of air services in several countries in the region, those unable to return to India and currently in conflict-affected areas are earnestly advised to relocate to safer zones at the earliest. I have instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline to assist affected families. I urge family members not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister said around 32 people from Ballari were stranded in Dubai. He confirmed that JD(S) MLC SL Bhoje Gowda was safe in a hotel there and that Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy was also in Dubai. The state, he said, was in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and would facilitate their return once flight services resume.

Separately, speaking at Shivamogga Airport, Siddaramaiah criticised the US action against Iran and condemned reports of the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “The attack on Khamenei and the war on Iran were unnecessary. On the one hand, U.S. President Donald Trump chants the mantra of peace while also waging war. I condemn the double standard of the US. The media is reporting that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, which deserves condemnation. I pray for his soul to rest in peace,” he said.