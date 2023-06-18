Several trains cancelled, rescheduled on Mumbai-Delhi route. Check full list

Multiple trains were cancelled on the Mumbai-Delhi route on Sunday due to work on track infrastructure upgradation. As per a report in Live Hindustan, the maintenance work will be carried out at Bridge No. 471 in Sayan yard in Gujarat. The work is being done so as to increase the speed of the trains travelling on the route by 160 km/h. Passengers are seen walking nearby a train that has been halted.(HT File)

The report further says that a block of 4 hours and 30 minutes will be implemented on the Mumbai-Delhi route starting 1 pm on June 18.

Here is the list of trains that were cancelled:

Train No. 09158 Bharuch-Surat MEMU

Train No. 09082 Bharuch-Surat MEMU

Partially cancelled trains:

Train No. 09161 Valsad-Vadodara Passenger Special

Train No. 09162 Vadodara - Valsad Passenger Special

Train No. 19101 Virar- Bharuch Express

Rescheduled trains:

Train No. 16613 Rajkot-Coimbatore Express

Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

About 100 trains were earlier cancelled by the Western Railway as a precautionary measure to brace Cyclone Biparjoy.

A notification from the transport body read, “The Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway…Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."