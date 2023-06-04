Home / India News / Heatwave to prevail across Telanaga: IMD

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The capital city of Hyderabad, too, witnessed severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring to 42.6 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad

According to a bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Friday turned out to be the hottest day of the ongoing summer season (File photo)
Severe heat wave conditions prevailed across Telangana in the last two days with temperature soaring to more than 46 degrees Celsius, forcing the people to remain indoors.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Friday turned out to be the hottest day of the ongoing summer season, with Damarcherla in Nalgonda district recording the maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.6 degrees Celsius in Khammam and 46.4 degrees Celsius in Peddapalli district.

On Saturday, too, at least 20 places recorded temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius, with Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem recording 46.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.1 degrees Celsius at Kagaznagar in Kumaram Bheem district and 46 degrees Celsius at Tadvai in Mulug district.

The capital city of Hyderabad, too, witnessed severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring to 42.6 degrees Celsius at Khairatabad, followed by 41.9 degrees Celsius at Gachibowli on Saturday.

A large number of people preferred to stay indoors and avoid the oppressive heat wave-like conditions. On Friday, the state government had declared a public holiday on account of Telangana state formation day and the people preferred to stay indoors on Saturday as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the heatwave conditions are expected to prevail for the next few days, as the South-West Monsoon, which is expected to arrive on June 4, might get delayed till June 14.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south-east Arabian Sea around June 5, the Met department predicted. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the region in the subsequent 48 hours under its influence.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

temperature hyderabad telangana heat wave + 2 more
