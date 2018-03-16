Delhi doctor ran sex determination racket from his car in secluded forest land

The Sonepat police have arrested a Delhi-based doctor and his two associates for running an illegal sex determination racket from inside a car at a secluded forest land on Delhi-Haryana border.

The accused, Dr Subhash Jain of Delhi’s Narela, Vinod Kumar of Nangal Kalan and Manoj Kumar of Sonepat, were arrested after a raid by health department team that received a tip-off about their illegal activity.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Sharma said a decoy pregnant woman was sent to the accused, who struck a deal to determine the sex of her foetus for Rs 30,000. The medical reports of the decoy woman were prepared and signed by the civil surgeon.

On Wednesday evening, she was asked to reach Ram Devi Chowk in Narela by the accused doctor, where his associate Manoj collected Rs 30,000 from her. Soon the decoy lady was asked to sit in a Maruti Swift Dzire car that took her to secluded forest land in Sersa village that falls on the border of the two states. A while later, the accused doctor came in his car and asked the women to shift with him.

The team of the health department and the cops that was following the car nabbed the accused red handed while he was about to start the procedure on the woman. An Ultrasound machine along with battery and a generator fitted in the trunk of the doctor’s car were recovered and sealed. The police said the accused had already distributed the money, of which Rs 20,000 had gone into Dr Jain’s pockets.

The three were booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 23 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC and PNDT) Act and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The police said they were produced in court and taken on remand to know more about how many such illegal tests they have conducted in the past.