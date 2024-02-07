Shab-e-Meraj: Telangana declares optional holiday on February 8

The Telangana government has declared February 8 as an optional holiday in observance of the Shab-e-Meraj festival for Muslims. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (ANI)

What is Shab-e-Meraj?

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Isra and Mi'raj, is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab. It commemorates the night when Allah (God) took the Prophet Muhammad on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven.

Shab-e-Meraj or Lailatul Qadr holds significance for all Muslims. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad had a journey to heaven on this holy night. Angel Jibrael came to the Prophet while he slept in the Kabah, purified his heart and stomach with Zam Zam, and then took him to Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem, according to Islamic beliefs.

From there, the Prophet ascended through the heavens, meeting various prophets and witnessing divine revelations, until he reached the highest point, known as the Sidrat al-Muntaha, or the Lote Tree of the Utmost Boundary, where he conversed directly with Allah, as per Islamic theology.

During this night, the obligation of five daily prayers for all Muslims was established.

Holidays in Telangana

Telangana's official calendar has designated February 14 as Sri Panchami and February 26 as Shab-e-Barat, both as optional holidays.

Next month, there are three general holidays - March 8 is Maha Shivaratri, March 25 is Holi and March 29 is Good Friday.

On March 31, the government has declared Shahadat HZT Ali (R.A.) as an optional holiday.