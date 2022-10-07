Shah, Nadda to arrive in Assam today, inaugurate BJP’s state headquarters

Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Assam on Friday, inaugurate the party’s state headquarters, attend a meeting of its core committee, and address booth workers among other things during their stay.

“Nadda will leave on Saturday evening after attending a couple of meetings, while Shah will depart from the state on Sunday evening following official engagements,” said Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita.

He added the state BJP headquarters will be inaugurated on Saturday and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be among those present on the occasion.

The headquarters would be the biggest BJP office in the northeast spread over 95,00 square feet with six floors and an open rooftop. Shah laid the foundation stone for the office in February 2019.

Kalita said Nadda and Shah will address a meeting of the booth-level workers and around 40,000-45,000 of them were expected to attend it.

BJP chief ministers from the northeast will later meet Shah in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss the drug menace in the region. Shah will attend a series of official events, including the conference of the police superintendents of the state, on Sunday.