Shah urges Bengal to bring back Modi to power in 2024

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the people of West Bengal to give so many seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that Narendra Modi can say he became the prime minister because of the eastern state. HT Image

Addressing a rally in Kolkata to launch the BJP’s campaign for the next year’s general elections, Shah attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence in the state.

“In 2019, you gave us 18 seats. This time, give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modiji says I have become PM due to Bengal,” Shah said, addressing the crowd at Esplanade, where the BJP was allowed to hold the rally by the Calcutta high court after police denied permission citing technical issues.

“PM Modi gives crores of rupees to the state but it does not reach the poor. Electoral violence is the highest in Bengal. Our party has so far lost 212 workers. If you want a BJP government in 2026, make Modi ji PM in 2024,” he said during his 20-minute speech.

Shah dared the TMC chief to suspend from her party some of its leaders arrested in corruption cases, and said she cannot do it as she apprehended that they may implicate her nephew, referring to party general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Referring to the 2021 assembly polls, Shah said: “Mamata didi, you rigged the polls but we still won 77 seats. This rally assures me that in 2026 we will form the government in the state with two-third majority.”

Even as Shah’s rally was underway, TMC legislators led by Banerjee staged a demonstration against alleged suspension of central funds for social welfare schemes.

Dressed in black, they sat near the Ambedkar statue on the legislative assembly premises.

“The BJP’s meeting is a flop show,” Banerjee said, referring to Shah’s rally.